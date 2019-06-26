Camellia Bowl hosts annual Youth Football Clinic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s summer, which means school’s out, which means there’s plenty of things for kids to do. The Camellia Bowl gave the kids something to do Wednesday out at Cramton Bowl.
“This is awesome for the city of Montgomery," said Huntingdon head football coach Mike Turk.
Out at the historic stadium the Camellia Bowl held its annual Youth Football Clinic and coach Turk and his guys were out helping the kids.
“The Camellia Bowl has been a blessing for our whole community here and having grown up here, for me, it’s a thrill for us to have a bowl game right here in our hometown,” said Turk. "And for us to get to be a part of this I’m just appreciative of the Camellia Bowl staff, coach [Johnny] Williams for allowing us to be part of it and we’re just trying to make sure these kids get a lil’ taste of the game at an early age.”
Kids ran through various drills, including some where they got to work on there touchdown dances. It was all in good fun, and both coaches and players had a good time.
Just a few years ago, over 200 kids participated in the clinic.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.