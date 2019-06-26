Ft. Rucker gives updates at military affairs breakfast

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Over eggs and coffee, dozens gathered to get updates on military training at Ft. Rucker at the quarterly military affairs committee breakfast.
Command Sgt. Maj. James Coquat spoke on behalf of guest speaker Lt. Cmdr. Greg Gabel, who was ill.
According to Coquat, the national defense strategy is now keenly focused on peer to peer threat with other nations.
“The rest of the nations have been focused on how to get an advantage over the U.S. through multiple lines of effort to include cyber, communication denials, and air defense capabilities,” said Coquat.
In response, Ft. Rucker is taking a closer look at how soldiers are trained.
“We as an army must focus on preparing a force to be better prepared for these challenges and be ready to meet the call,” Coquat said.
He outlined four major initiatives Ft. Rucker is pushing through training at every level:
1. Resource the Academic Institution - which requires bringing in instructor pilots and equipment to maintain a level of strategic readiness.
“Ft. Rucker is working to get the best instructors who have the relative experience and we also rely heavily on our army civilian instructors who have a lot of experience training for large scale combat operations.”
2. Develop Combat Aviators and Soldiers through increasing rigorous training.
“We’re doing this by updating and reviewing the doctrine and changing professional military education to better prepare for engagements."
(The army has implemented a new physical fitness test used to better determine if a solider is prepared for combat)
3. Modernize the force - which can be done through technology integrated training.
“There are pilot programs to integrate virtual reality to flight school training. This is not a money saving issue as much as it is a training resource. This will allow more repetitions of flying between flying aircrafts."
4. Servant Leadership by training soldiers to be not just soldiers in combat, but at home and push community engagement.
The breakfast was hosted at the American Legion Cook - Clements Post 73.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.