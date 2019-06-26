High school senior killed in crash outside Dadeville

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dadeville High School senior was killed in a car crash Saturday.
According to Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers, Owen James Thomas, 17, died on impact in the crash. An obituary for the teen said he played drums in the school band and aspired to become a diesel mechanic in the U.S. Army upon graduation.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Cpl. Jess Thornton confirmed Alabama State Troopers worked a fatal crash involving a 17-year-old Saturday, about five miles south of Dadeville. He said a 1997 Ford F150 left the road and hit a tree on Alabama 49 near the 24 mile marker, just after 8 a.m.
The Tallapoosa County Board of Education posted about the student’s death on Facebook, saying members of the board and Superintendent Joe Windle extend condolences to the Thomas family.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers of Camp Hill is handling Thomas’ funeral arrangements; instead of flowers, donations are requested to help with the cost of the arrangements. A visitation will be held Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a service then burial in the Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.