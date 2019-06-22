Huntsville musician moves forward on ‘America’s Got Talent’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville singer made it to the next round of “America’s Got Talent.”
27-year-old Lamont Landers impressed the judges Tuesday night.
Simon Cowell stopped him in the middle of his first song, called it “too safe,” told him to go away and learn a different song that pushed him more, then come back. And Landers did, but not without pushing back on Cowell a bit.
After that, Landers got four yeses and made it to the next round.
Landers was born and raised in Decatur but puts his singing talents on display in his current hometown of Huntsville.
