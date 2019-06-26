Lee Generals under new direction in 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gone is the longtime leader of the Lee Generals, Tyrone Rogers, and in is a new, but familiar, face in Eric Hudson. Hudson is taking over for Rogers as head coach.
Rogers, who served as head coach of the Generals for seven seasons, stepped down following last season’s loss to Central-Phenix City in the 7A semifinals. He said it wasn’t a decision driven by that game, but something he’d been thinking about since that summer.
Now insert Eric Hudson. Hudson has been around this Lee program for those seven years under Rogers, serving as the defensive coordinator. It also means he’s learned a thing or to from ole coach Rogers.
“The things I picked up from coach Rogers was just, just being professional, doing things the right way, and being consistent at what you do,” said Hudson.
The new leader of the Generals feels at home coaching Lee.
“It’s been a good decision for me to be the head coach at Lee, because I get a chance to coach at a very traditional school and to come behind a guy like Coach Rogers that came over there and changed the program, and I’m just happy to be at a traditional school that used to win and the kids have bought into what we’re trying to do," said Hudson.
So, what does Hudson think of his team this year? Could they possibly get back to the Class 7A semifinals?
”With hard work in the 2019 year, we continue to work hard and get better and learn the schemes and push ourselves, we can be back in the same position, but we got to continue to get better and believe in us and the program that we got goin’ on over there,” he said.
The Lee Generals open up against Park Crossing this August.
