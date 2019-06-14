Lineup set for first Democratic debates

(WWBT) - Twenty candidates will take the stage on June 26 and 27 for the first presidential debates of the 2020 race. Both debates will start at 8 p.m. ET.
The first group appearing on Wednesday, June 26 are:
- Sen. Cory Booker
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Rep. Beto O’Rourke
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Rep. John Delaney
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Sec. Julian Castro
- Rep. Tim Ryan
- Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Gov. Jay Inslee
Sen. Elizabeth Warren will take center stage at the first debate.
“I don’t think anyone else on that night has her level of skill and her level of experience in this format,” said Maria Cardona, a Democratic strategist. “I think she should look at this as an opportunity to really shine and come out of the first night as the one that is dominating the conversation.”
The second group appearing on Thursday, June 27 are:
- Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- Sen. Kamala Harris of California
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana
- Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado
- Author Marianne Williamson
- Rep. Eric Swalwell of California
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
- Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado.
The AP reported earlier in June that Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts were the only major candidates out of the two dozen Democratic hopefuls who failed to meet the polling or grassroots fundraising measures required to get a debate spot.
Two lesser-known candidates, former Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska and Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam, also missed the cutoff.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who recently had been on the bubble, both made the debate based on polling measures.
The debates will be held in Miami.
