Longtime Montgomery Housing Authority executive director departs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Evette Hester, the longtime executive director of the Montgomery Housing Authority, has resigned her position and is moving on, according to Chairman John Knight.
Knight said he only learned about her departure over the weekend and added that the board subsequently voted Tuesday to accept her resignation.
According to the New Orleans Advocate, Hester has been named the new head of the New Orleans Housing Authority.
Hester, a Maryland native, came to the Montgomery Housing Authority in 2007 where she oversaw housing assistance to more than 4,000 families. She has more than 25 years of experience in the affordable housing industry, working in both small and large housing authorities across the country from Virginia and Pennsylvania to Texas and Maryland.
The Advocate says in her new role, Hester will serve more than 20,000 families and oversee a budget that stands at more than $200 million.
The Montgomery Housing Authority Board, Knight stated, has put people in place on a temporary basis so that they can begin the process of finding Hester’s replacement.
