Man charged with attempted rape, kidnapping of woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is facing felony charges after police say he kidnapped a woman and attempted to rape her.
Stanley Perdue Jr., 24, is charged with robbery first degree, kidnapping second degree and attempted rape first degree.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, the charges are related to a domestic incident which happened Monday around 12:30 a.m. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Coronet Drive where a woman told officers Perdue, while armed with a gun, robbed her and took her to his residence by force. While at his residence, the woman says he then tried to rape her before she was able to escape.
The victim did not suffer any injuries, Williams added. The victim and Perdue were known to each other.
Williams says the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Perdue into custody Tuesday. From there he was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $120,000 bond.
