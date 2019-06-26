‘Mechanical issue’ prompts emergency landing in Montgomery

‘Mechanical issue’ prompts emergency landing in Montgomery
An American Eagle flight was diverted to Montgomery Regional Airport Wednesday morning after a "mechanical issue." (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | June 26, 2019 at 2:53 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 2:53 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An American Eagle flight from Charlotte to Pensacola made an emergency landing in Montgomery Wednesday morning.

American Eagle flight 5298 diverted to Montgomery Regional Airport due to what the company called “a mechanical issue.” The plane touched down safely at 11:58 a.m. and taxied to the gate.

One passenger on the flight, who asked not to be identified, shared a photo with WSFA 12 News showing oxygen masks hanging down from each passenger seat.

An American Eagle flight was diverted to Montgomery Regional Airport Wednesday morning after a "mechanical issue." (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer submitted photo)

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this has caused. Our team is sending a replacement aircraft to Montgomery to continue the trip to Pensacola for the 54 passengers.”

