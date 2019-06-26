‘Mechanical issue’ prompts emergency landing in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An American Eagle flight from Charlotte to Pensacola made an emergency landing in Montgomery Wednesday morning.
American Eagle flight 5298 diverted to Montgomery Regional Airport due to what the company called “a mechanical issue.” The plane touched down safely at 11:58 a.m. and taxied to the gate.
One passenger on the flight, who asked not to be identified, shared a photo with WSFA 12 News showing oxygen masks hanging down from each passenger seat.
“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this has caused. Our team is sending a replacement aircraft to Montgomery to continue the trip to Pensacola for the 54 passengers.”
