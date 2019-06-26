Opelika police respond to armed robbery at Dollar General on Samford Ave.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities in Opelika are currently looking for a man suspected of a late night robbery on Samford Avenue.
Authorities were first called to the Dollar General store on Samford Avenue at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to an armed robbery. Witnesses told Police the suspect was armed with a pistol.
Police describe the suspect as a black male about 5’11” and weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, brown boots, and a black hat.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.
