Opelika police respond to armed robbery at Dollar General on Samford Ave.
By Julie Anne Waldock | June 26, 2019 at 10:26 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 2:57 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities in Opelika are currently looking for a man suspected of a late night robbery on Samford Avenue.

Authorities were first called to the Dollar General store on Samford Avenue at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to an armed robbery. Witnesses told Police the suspect was armed with a pistol.

Police describe the suspect as a black male about 5’11” and weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, brown boots, and a black hat.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

