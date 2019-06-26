Selma’s interim police chief named

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Robert Green is Selma’s interim police chief, City Council President Corey Bowie confirmed.
According to Bowie, the city council confirmed Green as interim chief. Green is a former Selma police chief.
The city council voted on the interim chief during its regularly scheduled meeting. Earlier in June, Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier announced he would retire on July 30.
Selma’s fire chief also resigned, in April. Separate search committees comprised of citizens, business owners and former law enforcement and fire employees will be formed to fill the fire chief and police chief positions, Bowie said Monday.
