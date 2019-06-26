Sheriff: ‘Pinky and the Brain’ inmate duo planned to bomb buildings

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says two county inmates were planning to blow up the county courthouse, the Sheriff’s office, and other targets including Sheriff’s office personnel.
Investigators say Terry Hammond and Bryant Williams gave themselves the code names “Pinky and the Brain”.
"That’s a good throw back there. Trying to take over the world is an admirable effort I guess unless you are a meth head in the Walker County Jail,” Brett Bainbridge who lives in Walker County said.
A captain at the Sheriff’s office recently learned about Hammond and Williams plan to detonate several bombs and commit several murders. The Sheriff’s office says one of the inmates believed he was about to bond out. After obtaining covert recordings of the discussions and documents, along with cooperating witnesses and defendants, investigators learned that one of the inmates was tasked with gathering a list of items needed to create the bombs and instructions on how to create them.
"While it’s surprising in the sense it happened here I guess. It’s not surprising it happened because our new Sheriff’s doing a really good job,” Bainbridge said.
Brett Bainbridge, a father of three young boys, says it’s good to see the Sheriff’s office take these threats seriously. He says it’s also good to see the drug busts happening around the county.
On almost a daily basis, the Sheriff’s office is posting about drugs busts on Facebook. In fact, 40 people were taken into custody Tuesday on drug-related charges in a warrant roundup.
Bainbridge wants his boys to grow up in a safe community. "I want them to be able to go play down at the ball field and not have to worry about sliding into needles at second base. This is an area that’s always been plagued by drug problems. It’s good to see that our Sheriff is taking that seriously,” Bainbridge added.
Williams has been charged with four counts of Making a Terrorist Threat. His bond is set at $500,000 cash.
Williams was already in jail on the charges of Attempted Murder, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injury, Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Elude, and Violation of a Protection Order.
Hammond was charged with four counts of Making a Terrorist Threat. Hammond also has a cash bond set at $500,000.
He was already in jail on charges of Assault 2nd, Criminal Mischief 3rd, and was out on bond on the charge of Theft of Property 2nd prior to being arrested for the Assault and Criminal Mischief.
The Sheriff’s office says the case files have been forwarded on to the FBI to determine if the inmates will face federal charges.
