Single super mom doing whatever it takes for her son

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Any parent can be titled as a superhero, but for a single mom, no title is good enough for all the things they do for their children and family.
Briana Aaron is a young lady doing whatever is needed for her 3-year-old son. Recently, Aaron graduated from the Fortis Institute of Birmingham against plenty of adversity, being a single mom, working, and the lady she called mom passed away.
“At times I wanted to give up, but I couldn’t because what would I be telling my son,” said Aaron. “It hasn’t been easy, but I wouldn’t trade my journey for anything because all of it has motivated me to get where I am at this point and time.”
That point is a graduate of a two-year program in the medical field as a lab technician, and taking care of her son.
The 22-year-old out of Central High School in Tuscaloosa is on her way to a bright future, and is an inspiration to us all.
