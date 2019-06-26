Storms for some, heat for all

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a bumpy night with loud thunderstorms for many of us, things are much calmer this morning. There are some showers drifting slowly eastward across central Alabama, these will bring light rain to areas along and north of U.S. Highway 80 through the next few hours. This rain will be light in nature; we expect no more storms through at least midday.
These initial morning showers will fade, leaving us partly cloudy and very warm through most of the morning and into lunchtime.
By afternoon, the heat and humidity combo will cause a few showers and storms to pop up. These will be isolated; we think the chance of it raining on you is roughly 1 in 5. Like every Summer day, though, those who DO get rain could get a lot of it - plus some lightning, thunder and gusty wind.
For most, though, it’s a hot, sunny Summer day with more humidity than we’d like.
Expect more of the same Friday, then we’ll see an increase in the coverage of rain for Saturday and Sunday. Bad timing, sure, but this will NOT be an all-day rain. In fact, the coverage of rain will likely be in the 40-50% range, meaning roughly half of you won’t even see rain. So, don’t cancel plans, just be ready with a backup option - just in case!
The two constants are heat and humidity - those will continue for the foreseeable future.
