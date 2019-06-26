Study: Ring cameras may not be as good a crime fighting tool as advertised

“There’s two things here: there’s the theft, burglary, vandalism threat that’s one thing,” Silva advises. “The other is your personal safety of someone knocking on your door and you encountering those people. So the fact that you have a tool that allows you to communicate with people and identify people before you open your door, that provides a benefit and a level of security. You’re talking about a couple hundred dollar purchase. So for most people, I think it’s a reasonable investment for that purpose alone---the ability to identify people before you open the door. Buy it for that and if it gives you any other recordings or benefits that’s just a bonus.”