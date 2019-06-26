2 taken to hospital after hazardous material leak in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A business has been evacuated in Dothan after a hazardous material leak.
According to the Dothan Fire Department, the leak happened in the 800 block of Ross Clark Circle at the Wayne Farm plant. As of now, the leak is under control, but the entire plant was evacuated.
Fire officials say several people were exposed. Two people were taken to the hospital and several others were treated at the scene.
At this time, fire officials are not releasing what the name of the hazardous material.
