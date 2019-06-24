VIDEO: Thief wearing Michael Myers mask, wrapped in sheet steals decorative rabbit

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are hoping the public can help identify a person who stole a decorative rabbit from an Uptown home.
The victim told police that on June 10 around 4:18 a.m., she was asleep inside of her residence located in the 2500 block of Joseph Street when she was awakened by a notification from her door bell service alerting her of movement on her front porch.
The victim reportedly checked the footage and saw someone approach her residence and remove the rabbit.
The subject was last seen wearing a mask, hospital scrubs and was wrapped in a bed sheet.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident should contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
