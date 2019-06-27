ADOC searching for escaped inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate after he fled Thursday morning.
According to authorities, Charles Marlin Harris III was last seen shortly after midnight. ADOC says he was on an assignment job in Montgomery.
Harris, 29, was convicted of altering the marked ID and possessing a firearm. He was convicted in Etowah County.
If anyone has information on Harris’ location, contact ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.
