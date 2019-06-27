AP FACT CHECK: Claims from the 1st Democratic debate

THE FACTS: The tax cut wasn't quite that big: The Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that it will reduce tax revenues by $1.5 trillion over the next decade. Individuals will actually receive the bulk of those cuts, getting $1.1 trillion while businesses get $654 billion, offset by higher tax revenues from changes to international tax law. The tax cuts did mostly favor richer Americans: The top one-fifth of income earners got 65% of the benefit from the tax cuts, with just 1% going to the poorest one-fifth, according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.