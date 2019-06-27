BOLO alert out for missing Prattville man

James Merriweather was last seen walking in the area of Tenth Street in Prattville Thursday around 2:20 p.m. (Source: Prattville Police Department)
By WSFA Staff | June 27, 2019 at 6:59 PM CDT - Updated June 27 at 6:59 PM

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department needs help finding a missing man.

James Merriweather was last seen walking in the area of Tenth Street in Prattville Thursday around 2:20 p.m.

According to police Merriweather has several health conditions and may need medical attention.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white shirt and a baseball hat.

If you have any information on the location of Mr. Merriweather, contact the police department at 334-595-0208.

