Food for Thought 6/27

Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.
HIGH SCORES
The Smoke Wagon: (4515 Butler Mill Road): 100
Lake Point Vineyard & Winery (674 Lake Point Drive): 100
Pam’s Incredible Edible (3596 Wallahatchie Road): 100
Chellaez (401 East South Boulevard): 100
Earlies Sandwich Shop (712 Stephens Street): 100
LOW SCORES
Thursday Inc. DBA Marathon (762 South Perry Street): 82
Priority Items: BBQ sandwiches were between 111°F to 113°F in the warmer. The ice machine contained mold.
One Stop (4320 Narrow Lane Road): 84
Priority Items: The handwashing sink did not have cold water.
Citgo Food Mart (1600 South Decatur Street): 86
Priority Items: The soda nozzles contained mold. Dishes were not being properly sanitized in the three-compartment sink. There were no chemical test papers to check the sanitizer concentration level at the three-compartment sink.
Narrow Lane Corner Store (6601 Narrow Lane Road): 87
Priority Items: Utensils were not being properly cleaned and sanitized. The ice machine and frozen drink machine contained mold.
Pace Car - Ann Street (1115 Ann Street): 88
Priority Items: The establishment did not have a food thermometer. Rodent droppings were found inside the cabinets at the self-serve area.
