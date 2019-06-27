Food for Thought 6/27

Food For Thought
June 27, 2019

HIGH SCORES

The Smoke Wagon: (4515 Butler Mill Road): 100

Lake Point Vineyard & Winery (674 Lake Point Drive): 100

Pam’s Incredible Edible (3596 Wallahatchie Road): 100

Chellaez (401 East South Boulevard): 100

Earlies Sandwich Shop (712 Stephens Street): 100

LOW SCORES

Thursday Inc. DBA Marathon (762 South Perry Street): 82

Priority Items: BBQ sandwiches were between 111°F to 113°F in the warmer. The ice machine contained mold.

One Stop (4320 Narrow Lane Road): 84

Priority Items: The handwashing sink did not have cold water.

Citgo Food Mart (1600 South Decatur Street): 86

Priority Items: The soda nozzles contained mold. Dishes were not being properly sanitized in the three-compartment sink. There were no chemical test papers to check the sanitizer concentration level at the three-compartment sink.

Narrow Lane Corner Store (6601 Narrow Lane Road): 87

Priority Items: Utensils were not being properly cleaned and sanitized. The ice machine and frozen drink machine contained mold.

Pace Car - Ann Street (1115 Ann Street): 88

Priority Items: The establishment did not have a food thermometer. Rodent droppings were found inside the cabinets at the self-serve area.

