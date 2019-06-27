Investigation opened after Ala. assisted living resident left in hot van

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says it has opened an investigation into a Montgomery assisted living facility after an 83-year-old woman was apparently left inside one of its vehicles for hours.
According to a lawsuit filed by the victim’s family, 83-year-old Doris Mitchell, a resident at Elmcroft of Montgomery LLC, was taken on a field trip outside the facility with other residents.
The family’s attorney said several hours later, Ms. Mitchell’s daughter got a phone call from the facility saying she was “missing” and asked if she had picked up her mother.
Shortly after that call, Mitchell was found inside the van, which was parked in the facility’s lot with the windows rolled up.
Mitchell’s family says she was left for six hours inside the vehicle and suffered a heat stroke and other medical complications.
According to Jamey Durham, the director for the Bureau of Prevention, Promotion and Support for ADPH, an official report will be posted once the investigation is complete.
At last check, Mitchell remained in the intensive care unit at a Montgomery hospital.
