Minor found shot on Montgomery’s Pine Street

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the shooting of a minor, though few details are available.
Police department spokesman Sgt. Jarrett Williams said officers were called to the 1700 block of Pine Street in regards to a person shot. They found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound but said the shooting happened at some other unknown location.
The victim’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and no motive is yet clear.
