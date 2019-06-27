Minor found shot on Montgomery’s Pine Street

June 27, 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the shooting of a minor, though few details are available.

Police department spokesman Sgt. Jarrett Williams said officers were called to the 1700 block of Pine Street in regards to a person shot. They found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound but said the shooting happened at some other unknown location.

The victim’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and no motive is yet clear.

