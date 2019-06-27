Police: Montgomery shooting happened during argument

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police say a man is recovering after a shooting Wednesday in Montgomery.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, police were called to the 500 block of 4th street around 6:20 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a man who had a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Williams says an initial investigation found that the shooting was a result of an argument between the victim and the suspect.
There have been no arrests and no further information available for release on this continuing investigation.
