Summer Flex

As we wind down the last few days of June, we remain locked in a stangnant Summertime pattern. Heat is one of the headlines Thursday with high temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 90s into the afternoon. Expect heat index values a few degrees higher than that. Isolated thunderstorms will pop in the heat of the afternoon, some of which becoming locally strong.
Friday and our weekend look about the same. Lower 90s highs, isolated to scattered mainly afternoon thunderstorms. No appreciable change to the overall pattern is expected over the next week ahead.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.