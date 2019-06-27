18-year-old injured in Millbrook drive-by shooting

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Millbrook Tuesday night.
According to Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson, officers responded to the 2100 block of Main Street at around 9:20 p.m. on a report of a person shot. Once there, they learned the man, an 18-year-old Millbrook resident, had been taken to Prattville Baptist Hospital in a private vehicle. He had been shot in the leg.
Johnson advised witnesses stated the victim was walking down the street when a white sedan passed by, then turned around in a business parking lot across the street. As the vehicle drove by a residence a passenger reportedly fired several rounds from an unknown type of firearm, striking the victim once. Johnson said the victim was treated at the hospital and released, and he is refusing to cooperate with investigators.
“Indiscriminately firing a weapon from a moving vehicle is placing so many people in jeopardy," Johnson said. "There are multiple homes in that area and families with children. We are extremely fortunate that no one else was hit.”
Johnson said he has directed Millbrook’s patrol division to increase its presence and enforcement activity in the area of the city where the shooting happened.
