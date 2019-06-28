ASU coach tests out device said to help with concussions, other injuries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Head injuries are something football players and coaches have to keep in the back of their minds as they take part in such a intense sport.
Thursday the head coach at Alabama State University tested out a new wellness device said to help with a variety of issues from chronic pain to even concussions.
The Qu-Bit 300 has been in the works for 40 years.
“I kind of put it all together that everything is energy and if you can control the energy around one person and make them the nucleus of that that in turn they can almost self-heal themselves,” said Dr. Herman Cox.
Cox came up with the idea for the devise after he sustained a head injury.
“What we do is we try to bring the body back to a zero point energy state. Kiind of a reset,” he said.
Cox says the Qu-Bit 300 is the world’s first total immersion quantum reset environment and claims that his device can help patients suffering from chronic pain, seizures and even concussions.
“Football players were some of the first people to come to us about concussions,” said Cox.
After hearing about the device, Alabama State University head coach Donald Hill-Eley wanted to test it out.
“Anytime you hear about a machine that can infuse energy and that can help with recovery and that can assist in the treatment of concussions, I wanted to you know get over and see what it was all about,” said Hill-Eley.
According to Cox, the machine combines different energies to restore the human bio-field. So Hill-Eley hopped inside the Qu-Bit 300 and let the machine do the rest.
“I just want to do my part as a coach I want to coach them hard and make sure we get the most out of them as football players but as people I want to do my part to humanely make sure that they’re safe,” said the ASU head coach.
According to a study by the NCAA, college football players reported having six suspected concussions for every one diagnosed with a concussion. That’s why Hill-Eley says he wanted to see if the Qu-Bit 300 would benefit his players, because head injuries are something he takes very seriously.
