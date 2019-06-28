Cam Newton holds 7-on-7 Camp in Shelby County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Carolina Panthers quarterback and former Auburn University football star Cam Newton, is holding his annual Cam Newton 7on7 Tournament in Shelby County this weekend.
More than a dozen schools from across the Birmingham area and neighboring counties are participating in the tournament at BlackWatch Sports Performance Center.
Montevallo wide receiver JJ Evans, who's committed to Auburn, says he considers Cam a mentor and looks up to the Auburn great.
“I know who I can look up to if I need to ask any questions or need anything, I just talk to Cam. He’s a great guy, he’s helped us and he’s a good person to talk to if I need any help or anything,” Evans said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.