4 charged with robbing men of iPhone

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four people including a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old are facing charges after an armed robbery in Montgomery.
Jasmine Hamilton, 18, Jacoby Scott, 19, Fernando James, 17, and a 15-year-old male juvenile are each charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams the robbery happened June 21 around 1:40 p.m. in the 4100 block of Fitzpatrick Boulevard. Two men told officers they were robbed at gunpoint by four individuals.
An arrest affidavit says the suspects struck the men in the head and stole an iPhone 6 and an airsoft pistol.
Williams says the men were not injured.
The four were taken into custody Thursday. Williams says Scott, James and Hamilton were taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where they were each placed under a $120,000 bond. The juvenile was taken to the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility.
First degree robbery is a Class A felony, punishable by imprisonment for 10 years of life.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.