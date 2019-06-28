Crimestoppers to hold gun buy back event Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama Crimestoppers is teaming up with First Baptist Church on Ripley Street to host a gun buy-back event Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Crimestoppers held its first gun buyback event about two years ago. The goal is to get guns out of homes and off the streets so they’re not available to young people. Most guns turned in at this event in the past have been from people who were not gun users and just wanted a safe way to get rid of the gun.
This gun buy back event will pay $50 for a rifle or shotgun, $50 for a functioning handgun, and $100 for an assault weapon. BB guns, air rifles, non-functioning firearms and knives will be accepted, but no compensation will be given.
Crimestoppers will take the guns anonymously, no questions asked.
All guns taken at this event will be destroyed.
