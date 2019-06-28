Authorities find elderly man who was missing in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - An elderly man who was missing in Prattville has been found, according to the City of Prattville.
The Prattville Fire Department Search and Rescue Team found 81-year-old James Merriweather Friday afternoon. He was taken into the care of medics, officials say.
According to the Prattville Fire Department, Merriweather was found in a wooded area off North Northington Street.
Prattville police issued a missing person alert Thursday night for Merriweather. He had last been seen walking in the area of 10th Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation and the Red Mountain Search Dog Association were also involved in the search.
