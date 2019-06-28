Former Trojan Varnado lands on NBA Summer League roster

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Troy Trojan forward Jordon Varnado has landed on an NBA Summer League roster. Varnado will take the court with the Toronto Raptors when they open play in Las Vegas.
Varnado was one of 15 people to be named to the Raptors Summer League team.
Varnado had his senior season interrupted due to injuries, but still managed to lead the team in scoring and rebound averages. He averaged 21.5 points and 7.8 boards. He also led the team in a several number of other categories as well like total points (429), field goal percentage (52.6), three-point percentage (40.7) and free throws made (90).
He scored in double figures 18 times and had a career-high 33 points to pair with 11 rebounds against Louisiana in January 2019. Over one stretch of conference games, Varnado scored 26 or more in six straight.
He was good enough for 16.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in his career. He wasn’t just all offense though. Over his career, Varnado averaged better than a block per game in 114 career games played.
He was a Sun Belt Conference All-Sun Belt First Team selection as a sophomore and a second-team selection as a junior. It was also in his sophomore season that Varnado led the Trojans to a Sun Belt Conference title and the program’s second-ever NCAA Tournament berth.
His career stats at Troy are long and never-ending and now he has a chance to prove himself at the next level over the next two weeks.
The Raptors open Summer League play July 6 against the Golden State Warriors at the Thomas & Mack Center.
