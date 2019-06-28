HBO documentary on EJI founder now free to watch for limited time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - HBO is offering viewers time to watch its recently-aired documentary on the life of Montgomery’s Bryan Stevenson free for a month.
“True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight For Equality” originally aired on HBO on June 26. Now, it’s available on HBO’s website to watch without cost for 30 days.
The 101-minute documentary focuses on Stevenson’s life and career - especially the U.S. criminal justice system - and tracks the interwoven histories of slavery, lynching, segregation and mass incarceration.
It follows Stevenson’s struggle to create greater fairness in the justice system and shows how racial injustice emerged, evolved and continues to threaten the country, challenging viewers to confront it.
The documentary is told primarily in Stevenson’s own words as he shares his experience with a criminal justice system that he says, “treats you better if you’re rich and guilty than if you’re poor and innocent.” The documentary includes candid interviews with associates, close family members and clients.
Stevenson, the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, opened the Memorial for Peace and Justice, also known as the National Lynching Memorial, in downtown Montgomery a year ago. It was met with wide acclaim.
In addition to watching the film free on HBO’s site, on Dec. 26, it will be released for unrestricted use on EJI’s website, meaning it will also be available for classrooms and community events at no cost.
