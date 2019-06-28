We're getting ready to heat into the last weekend of June, and temperatures are about what you'd expect. Highs this afternoon climb into the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop into afternoon, some of which becoming strong at times.
Storm coverage picks up a bit tomorrow, so more of you versus less will encounter a downpour at some point. Rain chances drop back down Sunday to just isolated territory. By next week, temperatures nudge toward the middle 90s with a similar pattern locked in place. A few storms, otherwise hot and quiet.
