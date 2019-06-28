Suspect crashes into tree after Montgomery police chase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police officers have taken a possible shooting suspect into custody after a chase Friday afternoon.
According to police department spokesman Sgt. Jarrett Williams, first responders were called to the 1900 block of Stokes Street around 2 p.m. in regards to a shooting victim. That’s in the Capital Heights area of Montgomery near Upper Wetumpka Road.
While medics were treating the man for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Williams says officers saw the possible suspect vehicle leaving the area.
A brief police pursuit took place before the suspect’s SUV crashed into a tree in the front yard of a home in the 100 block of Brantwood Drive. That’s about a mile away from the shooting scene near Federal Drive and Morningview Elementary School.
The suspect’s name has not been released. Williams said any criminal charges against him are still pending.
No other details about the shooting were immediately available as the investigation continues.
