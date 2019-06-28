Multiple suspects identified in Montgomery gas station thefts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recently asked the public for help identifying many of the 16 suspects caught on security cameras committing thefts at area gas stations.
Hundreds of anonymous tips poured in to CrimeStoppers.
Now, we know the names of all but four suspects. Two of them are identified minors whose names are not being released. The remaining two are still unknown.
The identified suspects include:
- Alima Amarie Hunter, 20, of Pike Road. Warrants have been served against her.
- Terrance Keyunta-Jaderious Hardy, 18, of Montgomery. Warrants have been served against him.
- Sa’Koria Keyshai-Denise Robinson, 20, of Montgomery. Warrants have been served against her.
- An identified minor whose name is not being released.
- An identified minor whose name is not being released.
- Quondarius Deontay Scott, 22, of Montgomery. He is still wanted on active warrants.
- Jemecia Elaine Jackson, 19, of Montgomery. She is still wanted on active warrants.
- Eric De’Aontae Sharpe, 18, of Montgomery. He is still wanted on active warrants.
- Myuah Savage, 18, of Montgomery. She is still wanted on active warrants.
- Monique Iman Stinson, 21, of Montgomery. She is still wanted on active warrants.
- Alexis Kiara Cross, 19, of Montgomery. She is still wanted on active warrants.
- Lanquisha Amaryliss Sanders, 20, of Montgomery. She is still wanted on active warrants.
- Astasia Anderson, 19, of Montgomery. She is still wanted on active warrants.
- Makeyva Wesley-Timmons, 20, of Montgomery. He is still wanted on active warrants.
- Suspect remains unidentified.
- Suspect remains unidentified.
Multiple convenience stores reported groups of more than 10 people stealing alcohol, food, and other merchandise in May. The coordinated crimes happened when the suspects would rush into the stores in numbers that overwhelmed employees.
Once inside, the suspects would scramble, steal property, then flee from the businesses in multiple vehicles.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.