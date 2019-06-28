New Montgomery airport executive director eager to execute his vision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After nearly two decades in the aviation industry, Marshall Taggart Jr. has brought his experience to the Montgomery Regional Airport where he now serves as executive director, and is eager to execute his vision.
“That is to make sure that we represent our region. That we become an economic catalyst for the entire river region. That we provide the best service in terms of air service to individuals that are in this area,” Taggart said.
Through his previous aviation experience at six other airports, Taggart says he’s seen some things that he’d like to now see in Montgomery.
“I want to see us have additional gates. I want to see a micro-hotel out here at this airport. I want to see us have an actual park dedicated to residents in this area," he said. "I also want to see an observation deck, something we can do. We also have a tremendous opportunity with Hyundai being so close by to have a cargo facility at this airport.”
Along with additional gates, Taggart says he would love to see MGM expand with new routes as well. He says that he also wants to see more people flying with MGM and says that more volume could impact ticket prices.
“So if you, in turn, look at the price of the tickets, it’s because people don’t use it as a utility, and that drives up the price of the tickets," said Taggart. "We want to win back market share. We want people to come back to the airport. If we, in turn, are able to do some things and prove to the airlines that we can fill a plane and we can fill the actual flight operations out here, I guarantee you you’ll see those ticket prices going down.”
His first major project may be right around the corner. Montgomery Regional Airport recently received over $900,000 in federal funding to rehabilitate a taxiway.
“In order for you to in turn taxi onto an actual runway to take off, you have to have the best type of infrastructure to do so,” said Taggart. So in terms of them being able to be on the taxiway and because we are able to prepare it, that’s less fuel costs. That’s less time for individuals to be on the ground, because at the end of the day, we want our tenants, our airlines to be up in the air so they can be profitable and we also want our residents, the people that are in this area, where they want to go on time and under budget."
There have been many changes to the Montgomery Regional Airport within the last year, including cosmetic changes inside the terminal. Taggart says they believe those changes are leading to increased traffic, and encourages River Region residents to book a flight.
“If you haven’t flown out of Montgomery Regional Airport, just brace yourselves. We’re going to be the number one airport in terms of customer service, in terms of providing amenities to customers and passengers as they come out of here. So definitely give us an opportunity and fly MGM,” said Taggart.
Montgomery Regional Airport currently offers flights to Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas and Washington, D.C.
