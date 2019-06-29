Arrest made in Galleria parking deck homicide

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Hoover have made an arrest in the death of Zachariah Taylor Music.
Police have arrested 20-year-old Michael Jabari Akamune of Birmingham. Akamune has been charged with murder and is currently being held on a $60,000 bond.
Around 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, Hoover Police and Fire crews were called to the north parking deck located at the mall in response to a shooting.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a man sitting in a vehicle suffering at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Hoover Fire medics around 1:39 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.