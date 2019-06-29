Arrest made in Galleria parking deck homicide

Michael Jabari Akamune (Source: Hoover PD)
By WBRC Staff | June 29, 2019 at 1:07 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 1:30 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Hoover have made an arrest in the death of Zachariah Taylor Music.

Police have arrested 20-year-old Michael Jabari Akamune of Birmingham. Akamune has been charged with murder and is currently being held on a $60,000 bond.

Michael Jabari Akamune (Source: Hoover PD)

Around 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, Hoover Police and Fire crews were called to the north parking deck located at the mall in response to a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man sitting in a vehicle suffering at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Hoover Fire medics around 1:39 p.m.

