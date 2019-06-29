Dothan police investigating death of toddler found in parked vehicle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating the death of a two year old boy found Friday night in a car parked at a home off Prevatt Road. The scene is apparently at the family’s home on Lace Drive.
Limited information is immediately available and there has been no cause of death released.
The vehicle was towed from the scene for further investigation.
Police worked late into Friday night trying to determine the circumstances of this case.
The name of the child and additional information regarding the ongoing investigation have not been released. A police statement will come later.
