100 firearms collected at Montgomery gun buyback event

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun buyback event ended Saturday with the maximum number of firearms accepted, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
MPD posted on Facebook that the event, sponsored by the Central Alabama Community Foundation, the Central Alabama Crimestoppers, and First Baptist Church, received a total of 100 guns. Participants who surrendered the firearms received cash.
The gun buyback program aims to take guns off the streets that could be used in a crime. Also at the event was a Life South Community Blood Center mobile bus for participants that wanted to donate blood. Counseling services from Family Sunshine Center were available.
Anyone who knows a teenager who has a gun can report them to Crimestoppers at 215-STOP. If that gun is confiscated, you could earn $300.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.