Former Biscuit called up to Rays

McKay didn’t spend too long in the Minors. In fact, he was drafted nearly two years ago exactly in the 2017 draft. He made 25 of his 34 career minor league starts in A-ball. He started 2019 with the Montgomery Biscuits and made seven starts in eight games pitched, tallying a 3-0 record and 1.30 earned run average. That earned him a call up to Triple-A Duhram just last month.