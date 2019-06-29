Former Biscuit called up to Rays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Your starting pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays’ second game of their three-game series with the Texas Rangers? Former Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Brendan McKay.
It’s official. McKay got the call up to the bigs from Triple-A Duhram, the Rays announced Friday.
McKay didn’t spend too long in the Minors. In fact, he was drafted nearly two years ago exactly in the 2017 draft. He made 25 of his 34 career minor league starts in A-ball. He started 2019 with the Montgomery Biscuits and made seven starts in eight games pitched, tallying a 3-0 record and 1.30 earned run average. That earned him a call up to Triple-A Duhram just last month.
At Duhram, the southpaw made four starts in five appearances. He was 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA there. In total, he struck out 212 batters in 165.0 innings pitched - freakishly good.
He’s the Rays’ No. 3 overall prospect and now he’s the starting pitcher for Saturday’s game at Tropicana Field.
