Murder charge dismissed in Cottondale home invasion case

“He knows that they have experienced pain beyond measure and their loss weighed heavily on him during the more than two and a half years he spent in the Tuscaloosa County Jail. The state made the difficult, but correct, decision to dismiss the case against Mr. Clark because of his sincere lack of understanding of one of the foundational principles of our republic, the right not to incriminate oneself. The state’s doctor thoroughly examined Mr. Clark and determined that he lacked the capacity to understand his rights, as described in the Miranda warnings. This was a difficult case with no easy answers. I am hopeful Mr. Clark will be able to be a productive member of society,” Daniel Pruet, Clark’s attorney said.