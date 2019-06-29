Special-called city council meeting in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday, members of the Selma City Council held a special-called meeting. The focus was on legal matters facing the city.
The details are very limited as to what those legal matters specifically are. However, Selma City Council President Corey Bowie said it was an array of legal matters facing the council ranging from de-funded positions to EEOC claims.
Much of the meeting was spent with the council in executive discussing all of this. Bowie says whenever dealing with legal matters, it is of grave concern, which is why they are being advised by the city attorney in hopes of finding a positive resolution. Bowie is optimistic the city council and mayor will be able to come together to find a solution and move the city forward.
“I think we made some progress. We made progress with our attorney, Bobby Siegel, he gave us some options we defiantly need to look at," said Bowie. "Hopefully, in the next two weeks or so, the council will review the options that was put forth and come back with a sound decision.”
More details and specifics on a resolution regarding what the council discussed could be coming in just weeks.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.