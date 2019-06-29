Summertime trio: heat, humidity and storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hard to believe that 2019 is almost halfway over... but that means our summer-like forecast is just getting started. As we head into the last few days of June, we are reminded of what a typical weekend feels like this time of year: hot and muggy.
Temperatures will easily climb into the low 90s across central and south Alabama - factor in the amount of moisture in our atmosphere and it could easily feel like triple digits for some spots.
Our only chance for relief comes in the form of rain...
A upper-level low will shift through the Deep South; this will allow for a bit more active sea-breeze convection (AKA better rain chances for everyone across the southern half of the state).
When compared side by side, Saturday looks to be the wetter of the two days. Sunday will still feature a few shower showers, but coverage of rain looks to be high for the first half of the weekend due to the previously mentioned low swinging away from the area.
Either way, the weekend is not a washout. In both cases, lightning will be likely in the stronger cores both afternoons, so if you plan on being outside at all, pay attention to the sky. Friendly reminder that lightning and water (whether it’s the pool, the lake or the ocean) don’t mix!
After the weekend, an area of high pressure will settle in over the Southeast. That means slightly above average temperatures!
By next week, highs will nudge toward the middle 90s... each day will have a few pop-up storms, but otherwise hot and (mostly) quiet.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.