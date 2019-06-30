Rape suspect arrested in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Jemison and Maplesville police departments, arrested a rape suspect Sunday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Justin Dewayne Wilson was taken into custody as a result of an ongoing search. He is charged with first degree rape, first degree sodomy, first degree kidnapping, and second degree assault.
The sheriff’s office said other charges are pending against Wilson. He is booked in the Chilton County Jail on bonds totaling $210,000.
