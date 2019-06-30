UAB Health System responds to possibility of UnitedHealthcare cutting ties

UAB said the tier 2 designation would make United policy holders pay more to come to UAB while United would pay less, and the extra payment would be applied even if they had no choice to come to UAB Hospital because of trauma, the severity of their illness, or if UAB Hospital is the only facility that offers what they need. UAB also said United ignores that Alabama has long held one of the lowest reimbursement rates in the nation and that a comparison of revenue among academic medical centers across the nation reveals UAB Hospital is among the lowest paid in the nation when accounting for the severity and clinical complexity of patients seen and the resources required to care for them.