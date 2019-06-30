Week of July Fourth packed with events in River Region

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week will be packed with things to do in the River Region, and WSFA 12 News is taking part in a lot of what’s going on to keep you busy!
Here’s a heads up on a few of the events that are right around the corner.
First, it’s the return of Movie Mondays by the city of Montgomery, which kicks off this Monday. Take the family to Riverwalk Amphitheater each Monday in July for a family-friendly movie. Our own Josh Johnson will be on hand this Monday for the screening of “The Lion King.”
Then Wednesday, July 3, the city will hold its Independence Day Celebration at Blount Cultural Park. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the fireworks start at 9 p.m.
And finally, we’re celebrating 200 years of our state with an Alabama Bicentennial special, which will air on WSFA 12 News. That’s scheduled for Thursday, July 4 at 9 p.m.
WSFA is a proud sponsor of these events.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.