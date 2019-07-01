Bring your pets inside this Fourth of July

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society has an annual reminder to keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July holiday.
“You can’t control whether your neighbors are going to shoot off fireworks, but you can control whether or not you maintain positive control of your pets," said Robert Bryant, a Humane Officer with the Montgomery Humane Society. “Go ahead and bring them inside.”
Bryant said the best thing you can do is bring your pets inside and then keep an eye on them.
Even if your dog or cat as been around fireworks before, Bryant said there is no way to know how they might respond this time.
The sudden and loud noises from fireworks can cause your pets to have anxiety that leads to destructive behaviors or them running away.
“The biggest thing dogs do during fireworks is run,” Bryant said. “You can have a perfectly good fence and somehow they’re going to figure out a way to go over it.”
Bryant said to make sure your pets have toys, blankets or beds that can comfort them during the fireworks. You can also talk to your veterinarian about getting anxiety medications for your pet.
