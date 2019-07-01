1 in custody after Carmichael Road shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been taken into custody after a Monday morning shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Details are limited, but officers were called to the 1700 block of Pine Street on report of a person being shot, the same general address as Jackson Hospital.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The shooting actually happened about five miles away in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road, according to police.
Any charges against the suspect, who has not been identified by name, are still pending.
