Dothan Regional Airport announces new airport director

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dothan Regional Airport announced Adam Hartzog as the new airport director starting Monday.
Hartzog will be the fifth director in airport history, taking over for Art Morris who has served in the position since 1986.
“I recruited Adam in 2014 knowing that one day, he would probably step up and take my place," Morris said. “He is the best deputy director that anyone could ask for and he will be the best airport director that Dothan has had.”
The Prattville native and Auburn graduate has worked as deputy airport director since November 2014. In that role, Hartzog has managed airport operations, FAA compliance, airport construction projects, and made contributions to budget management and public relations.
Morris will still be employed by the airport as an airport adviser and special projects coordinator and will report to Hartzog.
“I am grateful for the opportunity that the Airport Authority has afforded to me and for their vision in hiring Adam to succeed me,” Morris added. “Both Adam and I are very blessed to work with the best Airport Authority in the state of Alabama.”
